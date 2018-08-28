Africa: AfDB, FAO Seek $100 Million to Fight Hunger in Africa

Despite posting health growth rates, African countries have a combined 58 million children who are stunted, meaning they are too short for their age, according to FAO.

The African Development Bank (AfDB) and the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) are looking for $100 million over the next five years for investing in agriculture to end hunger in Africa and create wealth.

More than 243 million people of Africa's 1.2 billion population are hungry, according to statistics from FAO. The two institutions yesterday agreed to jointly boost efforts aimed at catalysing investment in Africa's agriculture sector to end hunger and malnutrition.

Their strategic alliance includes commitment to raise funds to promote food security, sustainable agriculture and rural development. Specifically, the new strategic alliance seeks to enhance the quality and impact of investment in food security, nutrition, social protection, agriculture, forestry, fisheries and rural development.

AfDB President Akinwumi Adesina and FAO Director-General José Graziano da Silva signed the agreement, which builds on a longstanding collaboration between their organizations, at the UN agency's Rome headquarters.

Despite posting health growth rates, African countries have a combined 58 million children who are stunted, meaning they are too short for their age, according to FAO.

"We must not get used to abnormal things: Not to have food is abnormal. The distorted lens of abnormality cannot and must not become the norm," Adesina said, observing that there is absolutely no reason for Africa to be food insecure.

Underscoring the importance of the new partnership agreement, FAO Director-General José Graziano da Silva said "leveraging investments in agriculture, including from the private sector, is key to lift millions of people from hunger and poverty in Africa and to ensure that enough food is produced and that enough rural jobs are created for the continent's growing population."

Adesina said the agreement signals will help increase investment for public-private-partnerships in Africa's agriculture sector, and achieve the vision of making agriculture a business, as enshrined in the Bank's Feed Africa strategy."