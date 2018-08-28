28 August 2018

The New Times (Kigali)

Africa: AfDB, FAO Seek $100 Million to Fight Hunger in Africa

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Emmanuel Ntirenganya

Despite posting health growth rates, African countries have a combined 58 million children who are stunted, meaning they are too short for their age, according to FAO.

The African Development Bank (AfDB) and the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) are looking for $100 million over the next five years for investing in agriculture to end hunger in Africa and create wealth.

More than 243 million people of Africa's 1.2 billion population are hungry, according to statistics from FAO. The two institutions yesterday agreed to jointly boost efforts aimed at catalysing investment in Africa's agriculture sector to end hunger and malnutrition.

Their strategic alliance includes commitment to raise funds to promote food security, sustainable agriculture and rural development. Specifically, the new strategic alliance seeks to enhance the quality and impact of investment in food security, nutrition, social protection, agriculture, forestry, fisheries and rural development.

AfDB President Akinwumi Adesina and FAO Director-General José Graziano da Silva signed the agreement, which builds on a longstanding collaboration between their organizations, at the UN agency's Rome headquarters.

Despite posting health growth rates, African countries have a combined 58 million children who are stunted, meaning they are too short for their age, according to FAO.

"We must not get used to abnormal things: Not to have food is abnormal. The distorted lens of abnormality cannot and must not become the norm," Adesina said, observing that there is absolutely no reason for Africa to be food insecure.

Underscoring the importance of the new partnership agreement, FAO Director-General José Graziano da Silva said "leveraging investments in agriculture, including from the private sector, is key to lift millions of people from hunger and poverty in Africa and to ensure that enough food is produced and that enough rural jobs are created for the continent's growing population."

Adesina said the agreement signals will help increase investment for public-private-partnerships in Africa's agriculture sector, and achieve the vision of making agriculture a business, as enshrined in the Bank's Feed Africa strategy."

Africa

Kenyatta and Trump - in Search of a Reputation Boost

The meeting between US President Trump and Kenyan President Kenyatta served the interests of both leaders at least in… Read more »

Read the original article on New Times.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.