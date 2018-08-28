Liberia: Lead Trains Over 100 Govt School Teachers

The leadership of Liberia Educational Action for Development (LEAD) on Tuesday, August 21, 2018, graduated 114 school teachers, who completed two years course under its National Teacher Training Program in Montserrado County.

Most of the teachers are assigned with government schools in Todee, rural Montserrado County, and were trained at two campuses in Todee and Gardnersville, Montserrado County.

LEAD executive director Z. Elijah Whapoe, lauded Montserrado County Education Officer (CEO), Cecelia T. Reeves for ensuring the inclusion of the government school teachers in the program.

The teachers, Whapoe said were not qualified, and were being threatened by the new authorities at the Ministry of Education (MoE) policy that forbids untrained teachers from entering the classroom.

Whapoe spoke at the graduation exercise that was held in Nyehn Town Hall, Todee District. He said that that Reeves pleaded with him to initiate training for unqualified teachers assigned in the district.

Mr. Whapoe said that it was difficult to acquired funding for the training of the teachers to the extent that LEAD nearly pull out had it not been the repeated assurance of the CEO.

He informed the graduates that the training of teachers in Todee, and across the country are part of LEAD's contributions, and responsibilities to improve the country's education system.

Whapoe then challenged the graduates to join LEAD's in helping to reduce illiteracy in the country.

He added, "nothing is difficult if we work together."

He also called on the graduates to be honest, and keep their integrity while exercising what they acquired over the years as professional teachers.

Whapoe implored each of the graduates to stick to the code of conduct and avoid taking bribes from students entrusted to them.

He warned them against being corrupt, "because corruption can be weeded out, if we work collectively."

Keynote speaker, Dr. Cyrenius F. D. Lanford, said Liberia cannot progress in the absence of quality education.

Lanford therefore called on government to champion the education of its citizens if they must be lifted out of poverty.

Dr. Lanford said research has shown that the future of any nation is defined by the education system that they put in place.

He said that a nation with poor education system is at risk of remaining underdeveloped.

He also called on the education stakeholders in the country to provide funding to teacher training institution, such like LEAD, which according to him, is doing its best in educating Liberian teachers.

