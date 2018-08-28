Monrovia — Liberia's Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Bhofal Chambers says the National Legislature will ensure the passage of the additional financing agreement for Cote d'Ivoire, Liberia, Sierra Leone and Guinea (CLSG) interconnection project.

President George Weah on Tuesday, July 10, 2018 submitted for ratification of the additional financing agreement for the project. The amount of the additional financing allotted to Liberia is US$45.3 million. The agreement was signed on December 11, 2017 and it comprises a grant of US$22.6 million and a loan of US$22.7 million.

Hon. Chambers said the National Legislature is excited about the electricity project and will support its implementation in full. He said electricity supports education, health, industry, security and the comfort of life, adding, "Liberia needs this project. We will do our best to ratify the agreement."

The House Speaker said electricity will transform Liberia's economy and improve life in the rural areas in many ways.

Hon. Chambers made these remarks when the Director-General of TRANSCO CLSG, Mohammed M. Sherif paid a courtesy call on his office at the Capitol Building, Monday, August 27, 2018. The General Manager was accompanied by Liberia's County Office Manager, Jerry Taylor and Communication Director Sidiki Trawally.

The General Manager briefed the House Speaker on the progress and challenges of the CLSG project. He also underscored the enormous benefit the CLSG project brings to Liberia and other beneficiary CLSG countries.

"Once operational the CLSG Interconnector will ensure that communities across Cote d'Ivoire, Liberia, Sierra Leone and Guinea can access affordable and reliable electricity," he said.

The General Manager thanked the President of Liberia, George Weah, the National Legislature and other stakeholders including international partners for the hard work in the implementation of the CLSG project.