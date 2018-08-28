Liberia: New Associate Justice Promise to Interpret Laws Regarding Public Safety

Monrovia — Cllr. Joseph Nagbe, will on Tuesday take his seat on the bench of the Supreme Court following his commissioning by President George Weah on Monday.

Cllr. Nagbe was named as a replacement for retired Justice Philip A.Z. Banks a day after he retired.

At the commissioning ceremony, Cllr. Nagbe promised to join his colleagues to work and serve the country.

He said Liberia's public safety is at stake, adding that he will interpret the law in context regarding public safety.

The former Sinoe County Senator promised to do his best when officially takes his role as Associate Justice.

"For the confidence reposed in me to serve as Associate Justice for Liberia, In fulfillment of your constitutional duty, this time couldn't have come so appropriate, like this time," he said.

"And unless we are cognizant of the fact that the foundation for the development and progress of this country is based on peace and we must now commit ourselves to respecting the laws and the constitution of the republic."

"I will therefore join my colleagues to work and serve the country especially so when public safety of this republic is at stake then I will be on record and bold and now a day to interpret the law in context."

Cllr. Nagbe said both Judiciary and Legislature must work together as required by the Constitution.

"We must work together for the common good of society. We are sailing together in one boat," he said.

President Weah said Associate Justice Nagbe is "one of our sons, father, brother who has been given the opportunity to serve our country".

"He can join his colleagues as Associate Justice; I like to thank Chief Justice Francis Korkpor for accepting that he can join them," President Weah said.

"I know him for a long time and I know you can do this job. I was about to get on the plane and I ran here to make sure you get to the Supreme Court so I am here and I will be running back."

Cllr. Nagbe will take his seat at the Supreme Court as tension brews between members of the House of Representatives and the Judiciary over proceeding to impeach Associate Justice Kabineh Ja'neh.

Some observers describe the tension as wrestling on constitutional power for impeachment and legal proceeding, but House Speaker Bhofal Chambers said the Legislature and the Judiciary are collaborating branches.

"One person versus the law there is no issue, the two branches are still collaborating, we all here and see things are happening and we are proceeding well," Chambers said.

Speaker Chambers hopes that Justice Nagbe will bring his expertise as a legislator to the Supreme Court bench to ensure that there will be a healthy partnership between both branches and ensure that the process of government be carried out appropriately.