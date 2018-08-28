Liberia: Police Officer Pleads Guilty to Murder Charge

Monrovia — A police commander, who shot and killed a motorcyclist in the commercial district of Red-light that led to series of protests by family members, has pleaded guilty to murder.

Officer Roosevelt Dehmie had earlier pleaded not guilty when he appeared in court on August 22, 2018 to respond to the indictment drawn by the Grand Jury of Montserrado County sitting in the August 2018 Term of Court at the Criminal Court "A".

Before Dehmie could confess to the crime of murder, his lawyer Cllr. Augustine Fayiah requested a conference which the presiding Judge Roosevelt Willie granted.

Following the conference, Dehmie appeared before the court to make a plea, this time around, saying that he is guilty.

Dehmie started by telling the court that on April 29, 2018 the life of a prominent citizen was lost by "armed action" but he dismissed the notion that his action was deliberate.

"I regret his death; let the public know that I was trained as a police officer not to kill but to defend. I came here purposely to be penalized for my action, I am wrong for my action, I am guilty and don't want to go into argument with the bereaved family neither do I want to use the Liberian people budget for the prosecution of me," said Dehmie in open court as the family of look on.

Following Dehmie's guilty plea, presiding Judge Willie told the defendant that murder was a capital offence, so when one is found guilty the person must be sentenced to death by hanging and life imprisonment.

Despite the guilty plea of the defendant, the prosecution, which is headed by Cllr. Edwin Martin would have to proceed with providing evidence against the defendant.

Its first witness, Kebbeh Lamine - a sister of the deceased Beyan Larmine - narrated in court how her brother was murdered by the defendant.

The case was later adjourned after her testimony to be continued Thursday, August 30, at Criminal Court "A".