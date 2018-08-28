Liberia: Former Ghanaian President Gets Highest Honour

Former Ghanaian President, John Kofi Agyekum Kufour has received one of Liberia's highest honours--Collar of State-Most Venerable Order of the Pioneers of the Republic of Liberia, for his immense contribution to Liberia, especially during the civil war.

The former Ghanaian leader was among several high-profiled dignitaries who were recognized during official program marking the celebration of Liberia's 171st National Flag Day, held at the Samuel Kanyon Doe Sports Complex (SKD) outside Monrovia.

A citation read on behalf of President George Weah shows that during Liberia's turbulent history, the former Ghanaian President actually played a critical role in the peace process.

As President of Ghana and Chairman of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), the former Ghanaian President oversaw Liberia peace efforts and coordinated with parties to the Liberian conflict, resulting to the signing of the Accra Comprehensive Peace Accord, which laid the roadmap for the successful restoration of peace and stability in Liberia.

The order was established on January 7, 1955 by an act of the Legislature during the administration of President Williams V.S. Tubman. Its object is "to commemorate the memory of Sainted Pioneer Fathers and Mothers... inspire by continuing references to their great deeds, in the hearts of all living Liberians a deep and abiding love of their country".

Also during the program, President Weah also conferred the "Knight Commander-Humane Order of African Redemption" upon Sir. Arsene Charles Ernest Wenger, Former Coach of Arsenal and Mr. Claude Marie Francois Le Roy, Coach of the Togolese National Team respectively.

In his 22 years at Arsenal, Sir Arsene Wenger's tiring accomplishments made him a legendary team manager and one of the most successful in the history of the English league.

Sir. Wenger proved his worth as a Professor as he was dubbed, when he revolutionized the approach for scouting young talents all over the planet, particularly throughout Africa. With that approach, he recruited some of the finest African players the world will ever know, including the legendary, world best, His Excellency, Dr. George Weah, President of the Republic of Liberia.

The honor is in recognition of Mr. Wenger's role in developing Weah's football career, which led him to winning the World best title, European Best and the African best at once.

The Liberian Humane Order of African Redemption is an order of chivalry instituted by President Anthony W. Gardner in 1879 through an act of the Legislature. The Object of the order, meant for deserving humane men and women, is for 'the glory of God in the civilization of the African Tribes within and in the neighborhood of Liberia.'

Wenger travelled to Liberia on Wednesday of last week to receive the honor.

Additionally, Mr. Claude Marie Francois Le Roy, former Head Coach of the Togolese National Team was also honored for his contribution to the development of some of the best and renowned African players on the continent.

Others conferred honors upon included Alhaji Frank Jerico Nagbe and Mr. Dominic Vava George, both former Coaches of Lone Star as well as Ms. Gbuor S. Wilson, a Liberian Basketball Icon, were bestowed the honor of "Commander-State of the Star" for their exceptional roles played in the Liberian sporting arena.

Meanwhile, during the indoor ceremony the Education Ministry through the efforts of President Weah awarded a five-year scholarship to the seven students who passed the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) with distinction to study abroad.

He encouraged them to maintain the excellence when abroad and come to serve the Liberian people.

The colorful event started early Friday, August 24, 2018, morning with students showcasing their talents making show that they are recognized by the huge on-looking crowds, as they gave their eyes rights before President George Weah and his cabinet ministers amid the huge downpour of rain at the SKD.

The parade started from the Health Ministry in Congo Town to the SKD Sports Stadium where the indoor program was held.

The Flag Day ceremony was attended by an array of government officials, members of the Diplomatic Consular Corps, International guests, Liberians from all walks of life and students.