Liberia: Maxwell Kemayah Appointed As Liberia's Representative to the UN

In continuation with the appointment of officials in Government, President George Weah has appointed Maxwell Saah Kemayah, Deputy Foreign Affairs Minister, as Liberia's Ambassador and Permanent representative to the United Nations with accreditation to Cuba.

On August 20, Foreign Minister Gbehzohngar Findley, acting on the orders of Weah, recalled Lewis Brown as ambassador and permanent representative to the United Nations.

Prior to Kemayah's appointment, he served as president of the Liberia Business Association for several years. In 2017, the opposition Movement for Economic Empowerment appointed Kemayah as its national chairman.

His appointment at the U.N. is subject to confirmation by the Senate.

At the same time, President Weah has appointed Dr. SiaWataCamanor as the new Chief Medical Officer of the John F. Kennedy Medical Center (JFK).

Others appointed are:

Sinoe County Local Government

GREENVILLE CITY COUNCIL MEMBERS

Rev. Daniel Z. Myers Chairman

Otis Seeton (Mayor) Secretary

Daniel Thomas, Jr. Member

Felecia Barclay Member

Imam Musa Keita Member

Mariah Gogbor Member

Benny Williams Member

GREENVILLE DISTRICT

SaywonWah - Commissioner /Farmersville Township

Nehemiah Sneh - Commissioner Bluntville Township

Samuel Strother, Jr. - Commissioner /Louisiana Township

Stanton Rufus Birch - Commissioner /Lexington Township

Robert Savage - Commissioner /Murrayville Township

Warren Cooper, Jr. - Commissioner /Greenville Commonwealth

BUTAW COUNTY DISTRICT

Mary Saryenneh - Commissioner /Butaw Commonwealth District

Benedict Menewah - Mayor /Keyseah City

TafawahToteh - Commissioner /Ceedor Township

MatueSayeh - Commissioner /Manwah Township

Isaac Torty - Commissioner /Dorbor Township

JEDEPO STATUTORY DISTRICT

Robert TwelehSaylee - District Land Commissioner

Nufulco S. Johnson - Commissioner /Suay Administrative District

Peter Teyan - Commissioner /Jarpuken Township

John B. Wleh - Commissioner /Jarboville Township

JuahChewlohSwen - Commissioner /Gbarteken Township

JallahChea Mayor /Ducorfree City

TopoeTuahWleh - Mayor /Doodwicken City

JAEDAE STATUTORY DISTRICT

Amos K. Kofa - District Relieving Commissioner

DUGBE RIVER STATUTORY DISTRICT

Frances Wleh - Commissioner/Lower Tuo Township

Wleh Doe - Commissioner/Gmakinkpo Township

K. TwehSlewion - Commissioner/Gbartah Township

Sampson Wortee - Mayor/Klowen City

Perry T. Swen - Mayor/PyneSawboh City

Solomon SayonTiffleh - Mayor/Swenpo City

Nixon Forkay - Mayor/Bardway City

SANQUIN STATUTORY DISTRICT

A. Pillet Solomon - Commissioner /Upper Sanquin Township

Jerome D. Gbarhee - Commissioner /Wotuken Township

JUARZON STATUTORY DISTRICT

Sampson K. Saryee - Commissioner /Juazon County District

Jerry K. Kiah - District Land Commissioner

TARJUOWON STATUTORY DISTRICT

Prince Ali Chea - District Land Commissioner

Rev. John B. Sarh - Commissioner /Myersville Township

Josephus T. G. Dehjay - Commissioner /Dorbiohville Township

Otis Seekie - Commissioner /Pobleh Municipality

Hilton Ponnie - District Relieving Commissioner

KPANYAN STATUTORY DISTRICT

Abraham Johnson - District Relieving Commissioner

Sam Tukpeh - District Land Commissioner

Aloysius Saytue - Mayor /Twehville City

WEDCARBA STATUTORY DISTRICT

Alexander Kublee - Commissioner /Dargbeh Township

Harry Seyon - Commissioner /Cherlor Township

Florence Jelley - Mayor /Gbarlarwein City

COUNTY LEVEL

Solomon Wion - County Land Commissioner

Hamilton Saydee - County Relieving Commissioner

Bong County Local Government

Mama Y. Harris - Mayor/Salala City

Clinton Brown - Mayor/Totota City

Peter N. Kpalewon - Asst. Superintendent for Development/Kokoya Statutory District

