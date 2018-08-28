Liberia: Maxwell Kemayah Appointed As Liberia's Representative to the UN

In continuation with the appointment of officials in Government, President George Weah has appointed Maxwell Saah Kemayah, Deputy Foreign Affairs Minister, as Liberia's Ambassador and Permanent representative to the United Nations with accreditation to Cuba.
On August 20, Foreign Minister Gbehzohngar Findley, acting on the orders of Weah, recalled Lewis Brown as ambassador and permanent representative to the United Nations.
Prior to Kemayah's appointment, he served as president of the Liberia Business Association for several years. In 2017, the opposition Movement for Economic Empowerment appointed Kemayah as its national chairman.
His appointment at the U.N. is subject to confirmation by the Senate.
At the same time, President Weah has appointed Dr. SiaWataCamanor as the new Chief Medical Officer of the John F. Kennedy Medical Center (JFK).
Meanwhile, Dr, Camanon's appointment is subject to confirmation by the Honorable Liberian Senate where applicable.
Others appointed are:
Sinoe County Local Government
GREENVILLE CITY COUNCIL MEMBERS
Rev. Daniel Z. Myers Chairman
Otis Seeton (Mayor) Secretary
Daniel Thomas, Jr. Member
Felecia Barclay Member
Imam Musa Keita Member
Mariah Gogbor Member
Benny Williams Member
GREENVILLE DISTRICT
SaywonWah - Commissioner /Farmersville Township
Nehemiah Sneh - Commissioner Bluntville Township
Samuel Strother, Jr. - Commissioner /Louisiana Township
Stanton Rufus Birch - Commissioner /Lexington Township
Robert Savage - Commissioner /Murrayville Township
Warren Cooper, Jr. - Commissioner /Greenville Commonwealth
BUTAW COUNTY DISTRICT
Mary Saryenneh - Commissioner /Butaw Commonwealth District
Benedict Menewah - Mayor /Keyseah City
TafawahToteh - Commissioner /Ceedor Township
MatueSayeh - Commissioner /Manwah Township
Isaac Torty - Commissioner /Dorbor Township
JEDEPO STATUTORY DISTRICT
Robert TwelehSaylee - District Land Commissioner
Nufulco S. Johnson - Commissioner /Suay Administrative District
Peter Teyan - Commissioner /Jarpuken Township
John B. Wleh - Commissioner /Jarboville Township
JuahChewlohSwen - Commissioner /Gbarteken Township
JallahChea Mayor /Ducorfree City
TopoeTuahWleh - Mayor /Doodwicken City
JAEDAE STATUTORY DISTRICT
Amos K. Kofa - District Relieving Commissioner
DUGBE RIVER STATUTORY DISTRICT
Frances Wleh - Commissioner/Lower Tuo Township
Wleh Doe - Commissioner/Gmakinkpo Township
K. TwehSlewion - Commissioner/Gbartah Township
Sampson Wortee - Mayor/Klowen City
Perry T. Swen - Mayor/PyneSawboh City
Solomon SayonTiffleh - Mayor/Swenpo City
Nixon Forkay - Mayor/Bardway City
SANQUIN STATUTORY DISTRICT
A. Pillet Solomon - Commissioner /Upper Sanquin Township
Jerome D. Gbarhee - Commissioner /Wotuken Township
JUARZON STATUTORY DISTRICT
Sampson K. Saryee - Commissioner /Juazon County District
Jerry K. Kiah - District Land Commissioner
TARJUOWON STATUTORY DISTRICT
Prince Ali Chea - District Land Commissioner
Rev. John B. Sarh - Commissioner /Myersville Township
Josephus T. G. Dehjay - Commissioner /Dorbiohville Township
Otis Seekie - Commissioner /Pobleh Municipality
Hilton Ponnie - District Relieving Commissioner
KPANYAN STATUTORY DISTRICT
Abraham Johnson - District Relieving Commissioner
Sam Tukpeh - District Land Commissioner
Aloysius Saytue - Mayor /Twehville City
WEDCARBA STATUTORY DISTRICT
Alexander Kublee - Commissioner /Dargbeh Township
Harry Seyon - Commissioner /Cherlor Township
Florence Jelley - Mayor /Gbarlarwein City
COUNTY LEVEL
Solomon Wion - County Land Commissioner
Hamilton Saydee - County Relieving Commissioner
Bong County Local Government
Mama Y. Harris - Mayor/Salala City
Clinton Brown - Mayor/Totota City
Peter N. Kpalewon - Asst. Superintendent for Development/Kokoya Statutory District
These appointments are subject to confirmation by the Honorable Liberian Senate where applicable.