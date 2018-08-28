Malawi: Masters Stand Firmly to Frustrate Wanderers

Blantyre — Be Forward Wanderers were held to a goalless draw by Masters Security in the TNM Super League clash at Dedza Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

The match was not especially bad-tempered, but still saw two yellow cards and one dismissal, with Masters Defender sent for an early shower towards the end of the second half.

The result sees the Nomads still on second position on the log with 38 points from 19 matches, while Masters Security remains on position nine with 23 points from 18 games.

Masters Security enjoyed early dominance, but found Wanderers' defense a tough nut to crack. Peter Cholopi was particularly excellent, often popping up in just the right place to put an end to any dangerous moves from the hosts.

The home team's best hope for a goal in the first half came in the 17th minute when Vincent Nyangulu played a diagonal ball into the penalty area, Adebayor Babatunde lined up to make a diving header, but Nenani Juwayo made a vital interception.

The Nomads had the best chance of the first half in the 20th minute when a mistake at the back from John Chalamanda gifted Zicco Mkanda the sight of a goal, but he lashed a volley high and wide.

Wanderers had another scoring opportunity when a Yamikani Chester's shot outside the box kissed the post to the relief of Masters Goalkeeper Bester Phiri who frustrated his former club on several occasions.

There was total silence on the Nomads' stands when Adebayor Babatunde scored for Masters outside the box. The towering striker released a thunderous shot which was too hot for Juwayo to save.

The home side fans with support from ganyu supporters chanted, "Masters! Masters!" On recess it was 1-0 in favour of the hosts.

Come second half, Wanderers came a changed side as they piled up pressure on Masters, especially with the introduction of fresh legs of Misheck Bottomani, Rafiq Namwera and Francisco Madinga.

On 66th minute, the Nomads were awarded a penalty after Chalamanda fouled Botomani inside the box.

Joseph Kamwendo converted the penalty while Chalamanda was sent off - apparently for a second yellow card, leaving the home side with just 10 men from the 67th minute onward.

Despite their numerical disadvantage, 'Masters stood firmly despite two chances from Wanderers.

A powerful header from Esau Kanyenda looked destined for the back of the net, but it found itself wide of the southern goal posts.

They (Nomads) once again came close to score the winning goal when Kamwendo's cross was missed by Bottomani with a yawning goal.