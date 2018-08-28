Liberia: Nimba Elders Want House Drop

Elders and some prominent citizens of Nimba County are requesting members of the House of Representatives to withdraw impeachment proceeding against Associate Justice Kabinah Ja'neh of the Supreme Court.

Two members of the House of Representatives, Acarous Gray and Thomas Fallah (CDC-Montserrado) filed a bill of impeachment against Justice Ja'neh for allegedly committing what they referred to as serious official misconduct.

Justice-In-Chamber, Associate Justice Sie-A-Nyene Youh, placed a stay order on the impeachment proceeding and summoned the House to appear before her, but members of that body have refused to appear.

However, a group of Nimba County citizens including elders, women and youth in a statement released in Monrovia on Thursday, August 23, 2018 asked"Speaker Chambers and those members of the House of Representatives, who are maneuvering to impeach Justice Kabinah Ja'neh to desist, abstain, and withdraw from this course of action as it does not promote the peace, reconciliation, unity and solidarity that we desperately need to re-reconstruct and develop our country."

In the statement read by Dr. Yarsuo Weh-Dorliae, the citizens said they are deeply troubled and profoundly saddened by the actions of some members of the House of Representatives, who are sowing seeds of political confusion and national disunity by maneuvering to impeach Associate Justice Kabinah Ja'neh, a prominent son of Nimba County, whose invaluable services on the Bench of the Supreme Court of Liberia helped ushered peaceful political democratic transition in Liberia.

According to them, Liberia is still in political and socio-economic transition; and all citizens are obligated to reconcile, build peace, unite, integrate and promotes social cohesion amongst all Liberians in order to sustain our nascent democratic state and the impeachment of the associate justice would further intensify the negative press the country has received about the independence of the judiciary.

The citizens called on all Liberians to join them in appealing to Speaker Chambers and all members of the House of Representatives, and to President George Manneh Weah, to honor their appeal in the spirit of peace, reconciliation, unity, and solidarity in Liberia.

"We specifically appeal to the President, as head of state and coordinator of the three branches of our government, to use his good offices to persuade members of the House of Representatives to stop the process of impeachment of this illustrious son of Nimba, which is clearly distracting us from the path of nation-building under the pro-poor agenda," they said in their statement.

They re-affirmed their unflinching support to the democratically elected Government of President George Manneh Weah trusting that our government will promote peace, reconciliation, unity and integration under the rule of law, and ensure that the gains we have made over the past decade in participatory democracy will continue to grow according to the expectations of our people and the international community.

The Nimba County citizens recalled that the human and natural resources of Nimba have contributed immensely and continue to have significant impact on the political and socio-economic development of Liberia and how the country's recent history of tribalism, sectionalism, hatred, political confusion, and lawlessness culminated in civil war marked by genocide and untold human suffering.