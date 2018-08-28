28 August 2018

Malawi News Agency (Lilongwe)

Malawi: Maranatha Opens New Boys Boarding Campus At Matindi

By Archangel Tembo

Blantyre — Maranatha Academy has taken over Matindi Academy as their new boys boarding campus from this academic year expected to commence on September 03, 2018.

Maranatha Academy Managing Director, Ernest Kaonga told Malawi News Agency on Sunday that meanwhile, Chileka Campus would continue to operate as a day school while all boarders would be at the new boys' campus.

"Maranatha Boys Academy wishes to inform the general public that Matindi's Blantyre Campus has been leased for 10 solid years to be run by Maranatha," reads a press release from Maranatha Academy.

Kaonga, however, said the opening of the new campus is an important milestone in the academy's attempt to build a world-class education hub in Malawi, adding that the new campus provides new facilities and a much improved learning environment for students.

"I can imagine how excited teachers and students will be as they move into the facility. Educators are increasingly aware of the interaction between physical spaces and the learning environment.

"Modern facilities improve not only the school's physical environment but also its learning culture," said Kaonga.

He said Maranatha always strives to be in the forefront providing quality education and takes the lead to try new initiatives while upholding its fine tradition.

"The new campus will be the place where our students will build their capacities and their aspirations with the support of their teachers. So, today marks another milestone in the development of Maranatha. This is a day of hope for the future interwoven with good memories of the old days.

"This is a potent mix which will ensure Maranatha continues to develop our community leaders for tomorrow," Kaonga stated.

The new campus is located along the Blantyre - Lilongwe M1 Road, a few metres after passing Lunzu Trading Centre.

Maranatha Academy has three campuses in Chileka, Machinjiri and the newly opened boys boarding along the M1 road.

