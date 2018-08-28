Liberia: Pediatric Expert Ascends to Chief Medical Officer At Liberia's Biggest Referral Hospital

Monrovia — Dr. Sia Wata Camanor, head of the Pediatric Ward at the John F. Kennedy Medical Center is now the hospital's new Chief Medical Officer.

Dr. Camanor who was appointed by President George Manneh Weah Saturday specialization has been instrumental in dealing with medical care of infants, children and adolescents from birth up to 18-21 years of age at the hospital.

The physician has dedicated her life to working with children through the MHA to ensure that they are tested to ascertain if it is possible for some of them to get an education.

In recent years she has been instrumental in helping to facilitate children's flight to India for surgeries

Who Is She?

Born in Voinjama in the late 70s, Dr. Camanor moved with her family to live Lesotho in 1988 and then South Africa where she earned undergraduate and post-graduate education at the University of Witwatersrand in Johannesburg, South Africa.

She returned to Liberia in 2011as a newly qualified Pediatrician. "My love for Liberia brought me home," she told FrontPage Africa.

Prior to her latest appointment, she served as Consultant Pediatrician and actively served in the Department of Pediatrics at the JFK Medical Center since 2011. She's also the Acting Head of Department, Pediatrics at the A.M. Dogliotti College of Medicine, University of Liberia.

Dr. Camanor was the first Faculty Chair, Pediatrics, Liberia College of Physicians and Surgeons (LCPS) and currently serve as a Faculty Member. She was an Associate-Principle Investigator for the Prevail III Birth Cohort Sub-study.

Her role as Deputy Chief Executive Officer for Health Services will be to ensure that the clinical services in all departments at the JFK Medical Center are adequately staffed, well equipped and functioning satisfactorily. My vision is to make JFK Medical Center Liberia's Premiere Teaching Hospital with quality, affordable and accessible healthcare for all Providing specialist care for persons that require the services and facilities of a specialized hospital.