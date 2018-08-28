Liberia to Hold Spiritual Cleansing Summit 2019

A five-day Spiritual and Cleansing Summit for Liberia involving the entire religious community is being planned under the auspices of the Office of the Religious Advisor to the President, Rev. M. Emmanuel Nimely.

The Spiritual Summit stemmed from a revelation through the inspiration of the Lord Jesus Christ since 2006 to beseech God's intervention for the peace, security and reconciliation of the entire country.

During a meeting with religious leaders Wednesday, August 22, 2018 at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to discuss the strategy and implementation plans for the Summit, Rev. Nimely said the objective is to present the nation, Liberia and its people to God and to pray for repentance.

The meeting, which was spiritually filled with prayers, evoked God's blessings on President Weah, the government and people of Liberia.

The Summit is also to restore the presence of the Lord that left the nation as a result of the bloodshed and many atrocities visited upon the nation during the civil war, and to reconcile the entire country through fasting, praying and total repentance to God.

"It is important that we as religious people heed the call of God and turn away from all of our bad ways and humble ourselves, pray and seek the face of God; then I God will hear your cry and forgive your sins and heal the land; this is where the calling is rooted," Nimely observed.

The planning meeting was attended by religious leaders across the nation's two major religions as well as a visiting delegation from London.

Prophet Dr. Evans Oppong, General Overseer and founder of City of Faith Ministry, offered a power packed prayer for the God's blessings upon the Liberian people noting that he is on a mission to augment the spiritual intervention of the religious community.

"I am so impressed to see Christian leadership coming together in the arena of power and politics to be able to spearhead things that matters to a nation like Liberia and I am so excited!"; Dr. Oppong exclaimed delightfully.

Prophet Dr. Oppong challenged the clergy in Liberia to continue to jointly work to evoke God's intervention in the spiritual cleansing of Liberia.

About 1,500 participants will form part of the five-day spiritual gathering -the first since the Liberia for Jesus Crusade - which takes place from March 12-17, 2019 at the Monrovia Christian Fellowship in Sinkor, Monrovia and simultaneously held in all 15 sub-political divisions.

He said: "At the end of the summit, the Christian community will expect to see total spiritual cleansing of Liberia, renewed nationalism, patriotism, genuine reconciliation, peace and unity, restoration of Liberia's relationship with the State of Israel and the United States of America, as historical partners and the value attached to making our country once again great."

The high-profile religious personalities brainstormed to ensure the successful implementation of the summit called on all Christians, Muslims, the business community and the International community to lend support to such a worthy national cause, in cash and material, for its success.