A Liberian-born female soccer star has been discovered in the United States of America.

She is Abigali Kofi Kim-Kim who represented the USA Under-20 National team at the recent female Under-20 world cup.

She plays for the California Golden Bears.

Kim-Kim was born in Monrovia to Liberian parents and raised in Seattle area of America by a Korean-American adopted parent.

Her adopted parents are Jin and Sue Kim of South Korea who are based in the United States.

Abigail, father Jin is a lawyer, and she would like to become a lawyer after finishing her soccer career.

Kim started her soccer career at the Seattle Christian high School in Seattle, where she began playing football for the school.

She was selected by the Washington state soccer coach's most valuable female star in 2015.

She helped lead Seattle Christian high School to the state Championship, having scored 41 goals in 20 matches.

She later moved to Viet Nguyen a Pacific Northwest Soccer club in the United States, where she help the team captured the 2013/2014 state championship.

Abigail won the Most valuable freshman soccer player for California Bear in college Championship in 2016 and also competed for the school in the track and field competition helping the team to three consecutive state titles.

She played 21 of Cal's bear matches earning 16 starts, netting three goals and providing three assists.

Kim-Kim scored her first career goal on September 11, 2016 in 1-1 draw and follow by another tally in the Cali Bear match against San Francisco.