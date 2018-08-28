23 August 2018

The NEWS (Monrovia)

Liberia: Spanish Club Agree Transfer

Spanish Segunda club CD Tenerife has agreed a transfer fee to sign Liberian winger Scleam Sholee Quiah from Stade De Gabisien.

The both clubs have agreed the transfer of the player who only just moves to the Tunisian professional League last season from Union Sportive the Tataoiune in the second tier.

Quiah will move to Spain in January, according to our source, because of the contract engagement with Stade De Gabisien until 2019.

The Spanish Segunda club has reported that an agreement with Stade De Gabisien for the future transfer of Sholee Quiah is placed.

Several news outlets in Tunisia has linked the 20-year old Tenerife for some time now and recent report surfaced that a deal has been sturck between the two clubs for the future transfer of the player.

An athletic square runner and skills pack wizard, Sholee Deco has been a longstanding target for the Tenerife manager Joseba Etxeberria.

Less than two years after departing Liberia to try out in France with French football second tier club Tour FC, the former Millennium Star Academy graduate surface at Tunisian League two side US Tataouline.

His time with the Tunisian lower league club was difficult and had to sit almost a season off the pitch, due to paper works issues.

At last, he revamps his career and landed at Stade De Gabisien reserved and spent short time with the club feeder side, and was able to net 11 goals in 13 appearances.

However, he was later promoted from the team feeder team to the senior team after an impressive season with the club reserved.

