Liberia: Commerce Probes Plastic Rice 'Sale'

The Ministry of Commerce and Industry has begun vigorous investigation into an alleged report of plastic rice being sold on the Liberian market, Prof. Wilson K. Tarpeh has disclosed.

Addressing a news conference Wednesday, the Commerce Minister said since news of the plastic rice being sold in Liberia was reported on the social media, the ministry immediately contacted all of its inspectors to probe the matter.

Prof. Tarpeh further said all importers of rice were contacted as part of investigation to establish the authenticity of the report.

However, Minister Tarpeh said so far, there has been no evidence to indicate that the plastic rice is in Liberia's commerce as of now.

But he was quick to add that this does not mean the plastic rice is not in Liberia, adding "we have intensified our investigation to establish as to whether this rice is in Liberia or not."

Minister Tarpeh said the Government of Liberia headed by President George Manneh Weah is committed to ensure that goods brought to the country are of international standard.

He disclosed that the Ministry of Commerce has national laboratory that is equipped to detect any unwholesome goods brought into the country.

Prof. Tarpeh lauded the public for being supportive of the ministry's work and appealed for more support to rid the country of unwholesome goods.

He said the government will be alert and vigorous to ensure that only goods of high standard are brought to Liberia.

Minister Tarpeh said the ministry is closely monitoring a consignment of rice on a ship that is expected to dock at the Freeport of Monrovia on August 24, 2018.

He admonished the public to go about their normal business as the Ministry is doing all it can to protect them.