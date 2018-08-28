Liberia: Miss Liberia Urges Graduates to Be Sensitive in Choosing a Career

Ms. Wokie Dolo, who is also an alumna of the school, encouraged the graduates to take their education seriously.

Miss Liberia, Wokie Dolo, has urged graduates to be sensitive in choosing a career that will make them successful in life, contributing positively to the development of the country.

Speaking as orator of the 13th convocation ceremony of St. Lawrence Catholic School in Ganta on August 4, 2018, she outlined five stages in choosing a career, including self-awareness, opportunity awareness, decision-making, finding a career mentor and taking action.

"I want to encourage you to take your education seriously and keep pressing towards becoming a better person in life," she said.

"Do the best for your country, Liberia, and don't be discouraged about the economic hardship of the current status of your life," she added.

Ms. Dolo, who spoke on the topic, "The Importance of Choosing a Career Path", started by saying that the selection of a career is one of the most important things in life.

She however said the lack of guiding services, proper counseling and even increasing unemployment has further complicated the matter.

Quoting the Canadian Standard and guidelines for Career Development Practitioners, she said: "Career development is the lifelong process of managing learning, work, leisure and the transitions in order to move towards a personally determined and evolving future."

Liberia's most prestigious female told the young graduates that, "Career choice is self-awareness," something she said involves looking at your skills, values, interests and personality and analyzing where your strengths and weaknesses lie.

Ms. Wokie Dolo explained that in Liberia choosing a career path has been challenging as a result of 14 years of conflict and the poor state of the country's education system.

"As a young woman," she said, "I think that education is the single most important factor toward contributing to the ability of young people to live a productive and responsible life."

She maintained that the process of choosing a career starts while you is in school and is a major priority in the development of a young man or woman, because it is through education and career development, career choice or career training that you can better prepare a person for the future.

"Most of the boys and girls in search of suitable jobs are confused, indecisive and frustrated, which has generated a deep sense of frustration and indiscipline among the young people," she said.

"A right choice of a career should be of fundamental importance and does depend on your success or failure in life, while a correct choice may lead to a happy, prosperous and satisfying career life, while on the other hand, a wrong selection may result in failure, disappointment and sadness," she concluded.

Authors

Ishmael F. Menkor