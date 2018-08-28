South Africa: Man Sentenced to Three Years in Jail for Unlicensed Firearms and Ammunition in Storms River

press release

Storms River Regional Court sentenced a Gansbaai man to three years of imprisonment for possession of unlicensed firearm and ammunition today.

Sabelo Jonas (32) pleaded guilty to the two charges that the state put against him. In his statement that was read in court, Jonas told the court that he was arrested by police inside a taxi during a roadblock that was held on N2 outside Storms River on 30 November last year. In his statement, Jonas mentioned that he bought a firearm from someone in Gansbaai last year.

Police investigation revealed that the firearm was stolen during a house breaking incident in Gansbaai few months before Jonas' arrest.

The court sentenced him to three years imprisonment or alternatively to a R15 000 fine for possession of unlicensed firearm and ammunition.

Humansdorp Cluster Commander, Brigadier John Lebok welcomed the sentence. "This sentence is serving as a deterrent to those who intend owning unlicensed firearms, and simultaneously gives police renewed impetus to continue with their efforts to fight the proliferation of illegal firearms".