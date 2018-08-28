28 August 2018

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Maimane to Address Media On Athol Trollip Motion of No Confidence

Tagged:

Related Topics

DA leader Mmusi Maimane is expected to brief the media after the apparent removal of Athol Trollip as mayor of Nelson Mandela Bay.

While it was said that the UDM's Mongameli Bobani was elected as his replacement, the Eastern Cape DA was adamant on Monday evening that Trollip was still executive mayor.

Speaker Jonathan Lawack was also removed on Monday after 60 supported a motion of no confidence in him, while 59 were against it. DA councillor Victor Manyati abstained.

Maimane is expected to address the media about the issue in Cape Town, joined by Trollip and the party's national spokesperson, Solly Malatsi.

Meanwhile, Mayor Solly Msimanga is also expected to address the media on recent developments in the City of Tshwane.

This, after the EFF said it had tabled a motion of no confidence in Tshwane Mayor Solly Msimanga.

EFF leader Julius Malema said Msimanga was inconsistent and had not approached them through relevant channels regarding the removal of City manager Moeketsi Masola.

Source: News24

South Africa

British Prime Minister Welcomes 'Legal' Land Reform

The UK supports President Cyril Ramaphosa's approach to land reform and believes it could potentially unlock further… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.