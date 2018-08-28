South Africa: Maimane to Address Media On Athol Trollip Motion of No Confidence

DA leader Mmusi Maimane is expected to brief the media after the apparent removal of Athol Trollip as mayor of Nelson Mandela Bay.

While it was said that the UDM's Mongameli Bobani was elected as his replacement, the Eastern Cape DA was adamant on Monday evening that Trollip was still executive mayor.

Speaker Jonathan Lawack was also removed on Monday after 60 supported a motion of no confidence in him, while 59 were against it. DA councillor Victor Manyati abstained.

Maimane is expected to address the media about the issue in Cape Town, joined by Trollip and the party's national spokesperson, Solly Malatsi.

Meanwhile, Mayor Solly Msimanga is also expected to address the media on recent developments in the City of Tshwane.

This, after the EFF said it had tabled a motion of no confidence in Tshwane Mayor Solly Msimanga.

EFF leader Julius Malema said Msimanga was inconsistent and had not approached them through relevant channels regarding the removal of City manager Moeketsi Masola.

