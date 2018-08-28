South Africa: Man Arrested Following the Murder of a 79-Year-Old Woman in Bryanston

press release

Today, 27 August 2018 at about 11:00, serious and violent crime unit members arrested a 37-year-old man who is suspected to be behind the death of a 79-year-old woman.

The woman was found lying in the pool of blood at her home in Bryanston yesterday afternoon at about 16:50 after the woman did not honour the appointment where she was expected to meet with her friend for lunch. The friend went to find out why she did not made it for lunch, she was found in her house, murdered.

A case of murder was opened then assigned to the detectives attached to Sandton serious and violent crime unit. After working the whole night investigating the incident, the hard work finally paid off. The alleged suspect was arrested by the team today and he is detained at Sandton Police station. It is believed that the suspect was not alone in the crime. The police are searching for the other suspects. He willl appear in court soon.