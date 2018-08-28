South Africa: Cheetahs Name Squad for First Pro14 Outings

The Cheetahs will be kicking off their PRO14 season against Munster in Ireland on Saturday and coach Franco Smith has announced his touring squad.

The squad will be leaving Bloemfontein on Wednesday.

The match at Thomond Park in Limerick will be starting at 18:15 (SA time).

The following fixture is against Ospreys in Swansea, Wales on Saturday, September 8 at 18:30 (SA time).

The team will be returning to South Africa the next day.

Cheetahs squad:

Ox Nche, Erich de Jager, Charles Marais, Joseph Dweba, Jacques du Toit, Marnus van der Merwe, Luan de Bruin, Aranos Coetzee, Justin Basson, JP du Preez, Walt Steenkamp, Junior Pokomela, Oupa Mohoje, Aidon Davis, Jasper Wiese, Shaun Venter, Tian Meyer, Ruben de Haas, Tian Schoeman, Ernst Stapelberg, William Small-Smith, Nico Lee, Benhard Janse van Rensburg, Rabz Maxwane, Malcolm Jaer, Ryno Eksteen

Source: Sport24