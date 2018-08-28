28 August 2018

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Baxter Names Bafana Squad for Crucial Afcon Qualifier

Bafana Bafana head coach Stuart Baxter has named a 22-man squad to take on Libya in a crucial Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier.

South Africa welcome the North African nation next week for a fixture at the Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday, September 8 in KwaZulu-Natal.

Baxter's charges began their AFCON campaign with an impressive 2-0 away win against African giants Nigeria and a victory against Libya will see Bafana Bafana build a solid platform to qualify for Cameroon 2019.

The squad is scheduled to assemble for camp on Sunday (September 2) in Johannesburg before flying off to Durban on Monday.

The match kicks off at 15:00.

BAFANA BAFANA SQUAD:

Goalkeepers: Itumeleng Khune (Kaizer Chiefs), Ronwen Williams (SuperSport United), Darren Keet (Wits)

Defenders: Ramahlwe Mphahlele (Kaizer Chiefs), Motjeka Madisha (Mamelodi Sundowns), Siyanda Xulu (Maritzburg United), Innocent Maela (Orlando Pirates), Thulani Hlatshwayo , S'Fiso Hlanti, Buhle Mkhwanazi (all Wits)

Midfielders: Dean Furman, Teboho Mokoena (all SuperSport United), Siphesihle Ndlovu (Maritzburg United), Hlompho Kekana, Sibusiso Vilakazi (Mamelodi Sundowns), Bongani Zungu (Amiens, France), Kamohelo Mokotjo (Brentford, England)

Forwards: Themba Zwane (Mamelodi Sundowns), Keagan Dolly (Montpellier, France), Percy Tau (Royal Union, Belgium), Lebo Mothiba (Lille, France), Bradley Grobler (SuperSport United)

Source: Sport24

