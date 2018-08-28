South Africa: Bosch - Sharks Success Will Get Me Back Into Boks

Curwin Bosch believes that he will earn his Springbok place back if he helps the Sharks succeed in this year's Currie Cup.

The 21-year-old has two Test caps to his name but is out of favour at the moment when it comes to national selection.

Instead, Bok coach Rassie Erasmus is backing the likes of Willie le Roux and Damian Willemse as his fullback options while Warrick Gelant appears to be next in line when he has recovered from injury.

It leaves Bosch with a lot of work to do if he is to force his way back into the 2019 World Cup conversation, but he knows that his best bet is to focus on delivering consistent performances for the Sharks.

He was off to a good start at the weekend, finishing off a superb team try as the Durbanites cruised to victory over the Blue Bulls.

"At the end of the day we all want to play for the Springboks," Bosch said from Durban on Tuesday.

"For me, now, the most important thing is for the Sharks to do well in the Currie Cup and for me to enjoy my rugby. I think I play my best when I'm enjoying my rugby and I think I've lost a bit of that towards the end of Super Rugby.

"If you look at previous times when guys have been selected for the Springboks, it's usually when your province is doing well.

"Most of these guys have realised that. Personally, I don't put a lot of pressure on myself. If it's meant to be, it will come. Put the team first and the rest will follow."

The Sharks will be hoping to pick up where they left off when they travel to Bloemfontein to take on the struggling Cheetahs on Saturday.

"We've put a lot of emphasis on turning our defence into attack and I think that try was the hard work paying off," Bosch said.

Kick-off on Saturday is at 14:00.

