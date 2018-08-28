28 August 2018

Uganda Motorbike Hailing APP Safeboda Launches in Nairobi

Uganda-based motorbike hailing service SafeBoda has launched in Nairobi as it moves to tap into the mode of transportation popular for its convenience within the city.

Customers will pay a minimum fare of Ksh30 ($0.30) per trip. For longer journeys, users will be required to pay Ksh25 ($0.25) base fare, Ksh30 ($0.30) per kilometre and Ksh1(0.01) per minute.

The bodaboda hailing service is available in Westlands, Parklands, Mbagathi Way, Madaraka, Lavington, Upper Hill, Kilimani, Kileleshwa and Riverside.

"Our aim is to improve the industry for both riders and passengers by increasing the number of safe trips taken per day and by making travel around cities convenient and stress-free," SafeBoda said in a statement.

SafeBoda's value propositions for customer include well-trained riders, fast response upon request as well as credit and cash modes of payment.

To ensure safety is maintained, the riders come equipped with two helmets, two visible reflectors for ride and passenger and disposable hair-net for every passenger for hygiene purposes.

The mobile application founded in Kampala four years ago, boasts of over 5,000 trained and professional SafeBoda's serving more than a hundred thousand customers weekly in the city.

It which connects riders to passengers in need of convenient transport at the click of a button and is among the most frequently downloaded in Uganda alongside WhatsApp and Facebook in August.

The rise in private car owners in East African cities has brought with it traffic snarl-ups, a challenge that has opened up a market for boda boda riders.

SafeBoda joins Estonian ride-hailing company Taxify in the emerging market that has improved convenience for passengers keen on saving time.

Boda boda riders in the city have in the paced faced tough regulations as the county government moves to maintain law and order.

In June, the Nairobi County gazetted new drop off points for motorcycle taxis operating within the city in a bid to restrict their movements in the Central Business District.

The regulations were passed after consultations between county officials and the Boda Boda Association of Kenya require riders to drop their passengers off at Railway area, OTC, Uhuru Park procession area and Globe Cinema.

In addition, the riders are required to give the CBD a wide berth and only use roads such as University Way, Haile Selassie and Kirinyaga Road.

