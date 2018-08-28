South Africa: Stranger Casually Steals Dog Outside Durban Butchery

It's been more than a week since Rhona de Beer's 2-year-old dog, Jesse, was taken by a stranger in Queensburgh, Durban.

The miniature Doberman cross was taken right outside Bluff Meats' parking lot while De Beer was in the butchery.

In a video that she posted on her Facebook page, the dog can be seen walking with his leash still tied to his collar. As he walks back to the entrance of the butchery, a man steps on his leash, picks up the leash and gradually walks away pulling the dog with him.

De Beer has told News24 that the dog is prone to wandering off every now and then.

"We've been going to this place with Jesse since he was tiny. He is streetwise and aware of cars around him. He is a very loving and friendly dog."

She said she left the dog with some friends who were near the entrance at the time.

"You can actually see Jesse walking back to the entrance before the man steps on her leash," she said, referring to the video.

"I searched for Jesse for over two hours. It's like he [the man] just disappeared," she added.

A case of theft was opened at the Malvern police station.

De Beer is pleading with the members of community to come forward with any information relating to the incident.

