South Africa: Nehawu Welcomes the Suspension of the Nsfas CEO

press release

The National Education, Health and Allied Workers' Union [NEHAWU] welcomes the suspension of the National Students Financial Aid Scheme [NSFAS], Mr Steven Zwane, by the administrator of the scheme amid allegations of maladministration.

The national union has been at the forefront of calling for Mr Zwane to vacate his position and provided concrete reasons on why he should have been axed long ago from office. His suspension is long overdue and should have taken place long ago but he had the protection of the outgone chairperson of the board that was dissolved last week by the Minister of Higher Education and

Training, Minister Naledi Pandor.

As NEHAWU, we continue to hold a strong view that if qualitative change has to take place at NSFAS the CEO must vacate office permanently. Mr Zwane played a major role in creating the crisis of payment delays to poor students and ran a relentless onslaught of undermining NSFAS workers.

The national union calls on the Minister to institute a commission of inquiry into alleged appointment of friends and relatives by Mr Zwane. Once more we would like to put it unequivocally clear that Mr Zwane must not return to NSFAS because he was illegally employed hence he does not deserve to be holding such an important strategic position as he is not eligible for such a responsibility.

NEHAWU will continue to partake in ensuring that the scheme functions optimally and it plays its role in the full implementation of free education and that payment of student allowances are paid on time through the new Student Centered Model.