South Africa: Limusa Statement On the Hofeyester Report, Corruption and Racism At Denel Land Systems

press release

The Liberated Metalworkers Union of South Africa has once again been proven correct by a report on Denel Land Systems (DLS) and the HOFEYESTER employment equity programme which was initiated by government. We welcome the HEECA report and call on government to act on the contents of the report.

LIMUSA is clearly vindicated by the findings in the HEECA report. We always maintained that Denel is used as a vehicle to empower whites and Indians at the expense of Africans. This report, which vindicates us, comes after we wrote to the Denel Land Systems management and in their terrible response where LIMUSA was even ridiculed, the management stated with confidence that our allegations should be investigated. It was even clear from the communique sent to the union by Denel Land Systems that it viewed our letter as unimportant and their response further suggested that the content of our letter was retired. However, due to our dedication to justice and progress, we continued in instituting an investigation with relevant authorities to prove what was viewed as mere allegations to be correct.

The report by HEECA titled "HOFEYESTER EMPLOYMENT EQUITY COMPLIANCE ASSESSMENT REPORT" is clear that DLS has been running the HOFEYESTER programme against its main objectives and along racial and patriarchal lines. This means that this programme has not benefitted the intended beneficiaries and has further entrenched the crisis which the programme initially was seeking to resolve.

Denel Land Systems was contracted by ARMSCOR in the 2006/2007 financial year to run the HOFEYESTER programme which its chief mission was for DLS to use the programme to revive the defence industry by providing opportunities for the formerly marginalized or previously disadvantaged in the engineering and science milieu. This was in line with Denel's own obligation objectives which was to retain skills, create jobs, and develop critical manufacturing capacity.

The report is clear that Denel did not conform to the provision of the Employment Equity Act. Instead, DLS reduced such a key programme to a racist guard which procured white males and became hostile to the historically disadvantaged. The report clearly states that from 2013 to today, the situation has exacerbated to an extreme level whereby only White and Indian males have been designated to strategic occupational positions. Moreover, women have been totally excluded from all strategic occupations.

It is shocking that such grand corruption and institutionalized racism and patriarchy could be found in a State-Owned Enterprise (SOE) twenty-four years post the democratic transition. From 2013 until 2018, none of the designated groups benefited from this programme but only white males got all the occupation and contracts. This is a clear indication that Denel is an institution which is aimed at protecting white privilege, white supremacy and racism. The report is clear that there is an over-representation of White and Indian males in key positions while Women are underrepresented even in the current year.

We believe that this report reflects a criminal act from the side of Denel Land Systems. Our position is informed by the background that instead of following the mandate which is guided by the Employment Equity Act 55 of 1998, the project did the complete opposite with the budget and further entrenched discrimination.

We totally agree with the following recommendations

1. Denel must immediately stop the appointment and employment of white males in important positions

2. Denel must immediately stop the appointment of Indian males

3. Denel should implement the mandate of the programme

4. Increase representation of black employees

5. Increase the representation of women

6. We demand an investigation into lost information of the programme from 2007 to 2013

7. ARMSCOR BEE division should intervene immediately and even launch a case against Denel land systems

We further call on parliament and the government under the leadership of President Cyril Ramaphosa to immediately intervene on what is a clear plan for grand corruption and racism. Law enforcement agencies should also investigate Denel Land Systems and hold those who are responsible to account for such actions which are an insult to a hard-earned democracy.

Issued by LIMUSA.