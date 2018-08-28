28 August 2018

Congress of South African Trade Unions (Johannesburg)

South Africa: Cosatu to Present Its Proposals On Domestic Violence to Parliament

COSATU will present its proposals on domestic violence to the National Assembly's Portfolio Committees on Police and Women, between 9am and 1pm, Tuesday 28 August 2018 at V474, Parliament.

Domestic violence is terrible particular stain that threatens our young democracy. Despite government and society's laudable commitments to protect women and children in particular, we have failed miserably as a nation to deal with the scourge and shame of our high levels of domestic violence. We failed to such an extent that most survivors do not report domestic violence crimes to the police. Most reported cases do not result arrests, prosecutions let alone convictions.

In effect a hidden war has been declared upon so many of our women and children, as well as to a lesser extent men. If we want to become a nation that Nelson Mandela and Albertina Sisulu would be proud of, then we must acknowledge and tackle our hidden demons. This is not something that can be left to the state alone to fix.

Key challenges relating to domestic violence include:

Overhauling SAPS management and deployment,

Properly training SAPS personnel to deal with domestic violence,

Appropriate support for domestic violence survivors in police stations and courts,

Restraining orders and places of safety for complainants;

Economic dependence of complainants upon domestic violence perpetrators;

Need for cultural and generational transformation;

Role of families, educational and religious institutions, work places, media etc.

Need to tighten up existing laws to reduce excessive consumption of alcohol, reduce availability of fire arms.

Reduce bail opportunities for domestic violence perpetrators and impose mandatory minimum sentences for convicted perpetrators.

