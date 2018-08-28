27 August 2018

Congress of South African Trade Unions (Johannesburg)

South Africa: Cosatu to Hold Picket At Parliament Against Job Losses

Tagged:

Related Topics

press release

COSATU Western Cape is shocked by the recent trend of retrenchments in the mining sector, and the call of Government to lay off in access on 30 000 Government employees.

To voice our concern, COSATU will be having a "Save our Jobs" protest at Parliament on Wednesday 29 August 2018 from 06H30.

The protest is to demand from Government to put a moratorium on job losses and also to put in place urgent steps to stop the job losses and to create more jobs.

COSATU is also calling on Government to urgently convene the long awaited Jobs Summit.

A memorandum will be handed over to Government on the Job losses at Parliament at 07:00

The COSATU Provincial Leadership will address the media at 06H45

South Africa

British Prime Minister Welcomes 'Legal' Land Reform

The UK supports President Cyril Ramaphosa's approach to land reform and believes it could potentially unlock further… Read more »

Read the original article on COSATU.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Congress of South African Trade Unions. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.