28 August 2018

South African Police Service (Pretoria)

South Africa: King Williams Town Cluster Office Honours Learners

King Williams Town: Police together with the CPF youth forum held an award ceremony at St Thomas Private School where Ngcwelekazi Dlanjwa was officially awarded her trophies as the winner and title holder of Junior Cluster Commander as well as Junior Deputy Provincial Commissioner HRM. The Cluster Commander, Brigadier Luntu Ngubelanga awarded Ngcwelekazi Dlanjwa and her deputies from different schools (Hector Petersen and Zameka Schools).

The educators and learners expressed their excitement to the winners. Brigadier Luntu Ngubelanga encouraged the learners to be disciplined and to stay away from criminal activities. He said "learners must refrain from using drugs and if they use them they must know that their future is over".

The Junior Deputy Provincial Commissioner, Ngcwelekazi Dlanjwa encouraged the learners to stay away from wrongdoing and to do what is right. She said "We are the future of tomorrow and we must behave in all angles and be disciplined and study." Mrs Tshatshu from the school appreciated the feedback they received after their learners participated in the debate and won. She thanked SAPS KWT Cluster Office for handing out certificates and trophies to the winners.

