South Africa: R120 000 Worth of Mandrax Tablets Recovered By Police in Kimberley

press release

Police in Galeshewe are investigating a case of dealing in drugs after a 32-year-old man was arrested with mandrax pills on 27 August2018. The Kimberley Flying Squad Unit with the assistance of Crime Intelligence followed up on information regarding drug dealing at the specific premises in Galeshewe. The alleged suspect, as well as the premise was searched and 1201.5 mandrax tablets with an estimated street value of R120 000 were confiscated. On another incident on the same day, the members again followed up on intelligence information that led to the discovery of 9.9 kg of dagga at Galeshewe. A 35-year-old man was arrested for dealing in dagga.

Both suspects are expected to appear in Galeshewe Magistrates' Court tomorrow, 28 August 2018 on a charge of dealing in drugs.

The South African Police Service officials in the Northern Cape are dedicated in eradicating drugs and drug dealing within the province. Drugs and substance abuse contribute to the commission of various crimes, including serious and violent crimes. Communities are urged to continue to work together with the police and to report any suspicions of crime on 08600 10111. Police investigation continues.