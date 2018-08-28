28 August 2018

South African Police Service (Pretoria)

South Africa: Police Search for House Robbery Suspects - Bethelsdorp

Mount Road Cluster Trio Task Team detectives are on the hunt for two alleged robbery suspects who assaulted and robbed a Bethelsdorp man as he came home from work.

According to police information, at about 16:35 the complainant arrived at his Uganda Street home in Timothy Valley when he was confronted by two unknown males. One suspect produced a firearm and threatened the complainant who fought back with the suspects. He was overpowered and dragged into the house where his wife and a friend were watching TV. The complainant was further assaulted and the suspects took two cellphones, his wallet, a 9mm pistol and his Volvo S40, grey in colour, Reg FHS 925 EC. The vehicle is not yet recovered.

Anyone who can assist police in tracing the vehicle or the suspects is asked to contact D/Capt Chris Rowan on 082 442 1816. All information supplied is strictly confidential. Police are investigating a case of house robbery.

