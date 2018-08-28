28 August 2018

South African Police Service (Pretoria)

South Africa: Bethelsdorp Task Team Confiscate Firearm and Arrest Suspect

When conducting pro-active and visible policing, the aim is to be observant and alert to any suspicious persons or activities taking place. These attributes is guaranteed to yield results.

On Tuesday, 28 August 2018 at about 11:00, Bethelsdorp Task Team members were patrolling in Vastrap when they recognised a gang member exiting a shack. The members immediately went to the shack and found the owner, a 42 year old male sitting inside. Upon searching the shack, they found a bag hidden among other things. On opening the bag, they discovered a black shotgun with its serial number filed off. The person was arrested and detained on a charge of prohibited possession of a firearm.

He will appear in court tomorrow, 29 August 2018.

The Cluster Commander for Mount Road Cluster, Maj Gen Thembisile Patekile has commended the team for the alertness. 'We, the SAPS will continue to be tough and will come down hard on these criminals who commit crimes with illegal firearms. We urge the communities to work with the police and not to hide these criminal elements or their firearms. The same firearm will be used to commit serious crimes,' added Maj Gen Patekile. All information supplied to the police is strictly confidential and information may be communicated either anonymously or voluntarily.

Read the original article on SAPS.

