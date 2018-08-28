South Africa: Quick Response By Community Leads to Arrest of Suspected Armed Robber

press release

Uitenhage police management praised the quick response from alert community members which led to the successful apprehension of a 25-year-old male, following an alleged robbery at a business at about 07:20 this morning, Tuesday, 28 August 2018.

It is alleged that the owner was at his shop in Cannon Street, Uitenhage, when three unknown men entered the shop, of which one was armed with a firearm. The suspects threatened the owner and took cash, cigarettes and airtime. They fled on foot from the scene. The owner gave chase and with the assistance of community members one suspect was successfully arrested and the firearm that was allegedly used was confiscated. It was later established to be a toy gun. The other two suspects managed to evade arrest. Detectives from SAPS Uitenhage are following up on all possible leads and the arrest of the outstanding suspects are imminent.

The 25-year-old male suspect is due to appear in the Uitenhage Magistrate's Court on Thursday, 30 August 2018 on a charge of armed robbery.

The Station Commander for Uitenhage, Brigadier Laurence Soekoe praised the community for their collaborative approach in combatting crime effectively in their community and said: "When the community and the police join forces to fight crime, it sends a strong message to criminals that their