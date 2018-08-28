28 August 2018

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: 13-Year-Old School Boy Killed As Armed Robbers Hit KZN Supermarket

Police are searching for a group of men involved in an armed robbery in Bergville, KwaZulu-Natal in which three people were killed, including a 13-year-old school boy.

The suspects, who were heavily armed with rifles, were involved in a shootout with security guards at the F3 Supermarket on Kingsway Road on Monday.

"The suspects shot at a security guard in a watch tower, fatally wounding him and later dragged his body into the supermarket," police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele told News24.

Mbele told News24 that the suspects then began shooting randomly inside the store, killing a woman who was a hawker, as well as the schoolboy who was trying to hide. Another security guard was also injured in the shootout.

"The suspects made off with an undisclosed amount of money, as well as two rifles taken from the security guards," Mbele said.

A staff member from a nearby store, who preferred to remain anonymous, said the shootout lasted between 20 and 25 minutes.

"These guys just came in bakkies and started shooting from the back of their bakkies. There were so many gunshots," he said.

Police confirmed that cases of murder, armed robbery and attempted murder had been opened. No arrests have been made so far.

