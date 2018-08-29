Rwanda: Greens Pledge to Push for Import-Export Bank

Advocating for the creation of an import and export bank will be one of priorities of the Democratic for Green Party of Rwanda (DGPR) if the party manages to secure seats in parliament, its leaders have said.

According to Frank Habineza, the party president, an Import and Export Bank of Rwanda would promote profitable business ventures by easing intra-regional trade and reducing costs of doing business.

He was speaking to The New Times in Gahanga Sector, Kicukiro District on Monday shortly after the closure of 14th day of the campaign. The Greens had earlier in the day campaigned in Juru Sector in Bugesera District.

"The Import and Export Bank would promote profitable business and spur economic growth, whereby business people who wish to export Rwandan products could easily get capital while those wishing to import products can as well get capital at low interest rates," he said.

He said that the bank's feasibility is assured because Government cannot fail to raise funds to kick-start it. He, however, did not elaborate how the funds would be raised.

"The bank would reduce costs of doing business and lead to a reduction of consumer prices in the country," he added.

Party members requested for voters to trust them and vote for them and also pledged to advocate for the review of master plan of the City of Kigali to ensure that construction in the city becomes easier.