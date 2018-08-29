29 August 2018

The New Times (Kigali)

Rwanda: Greens Pledge to Push for Import-Export Bank

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Jean d'Amour Mbonyinshuti

Advocating for the creation of an import and export bank will be one of priorities of the Democratic for Green Party of Rwanda (DGPR) if the party manages to secure seats in parliament, its leaders have said.

According to Frank Habineza, the party president, an Import and Export Bank of Rwanda would promote profitable business ventures by easing intra-regional trade and reducing costs of doing business.

He was speaking to The New Times in Gahanga Sector, Kicukiro District on Monday shortly after the closure of 14th day of the campaign. The Greens had earlier in the day campaigned in Juru Sector in Bugesera District.

"The Import and Export Bank would promote profitable business and spur economic growth, whereby business people who wish to export Rwandan products could easily get capital while those wishing to import products can as well get capital at low interest rates," he said.

He said that the bank's feasibility is assured because Government cannot fail to raise funds to kick-start it. He, however, did not elaborate how the funds would be raised.

"The bank would reduce costs of doing business and lead to a reduction of consumer prices in the country," he added.

Party members requested for voters to trust them and vote for them and also pledged to advocate for the review of master plan of the City of Kigali to ensure that construction in the city becomes easier.

Rwanda

Two Arrested Over Suspected Robbery

Two people, including a taxi motor operator, have been arrested by police in connection with robbery in Runda Sector of… Read more »

Read the original article on New Times.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.