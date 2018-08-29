28 August 2018

Kenya: Deputy Chief Justice Mwilu Arrested in Graft Probe

Photo: Daily Nation
Supreme Court Judges from left: Smokin Wanjala, Deputy Chief Justice Philomena Mwilu, and Chief Justice David Maraga at Supreme Court (file photo).
By Racheal Mburu

Nairobi — Deputy Chief Justice Philomena Mwilu was arrested Tuesday afternoon outside the Supreme Court.

The arrest came minutes after a meeting of the Judicial Service Commission that was called over an ongoing probe into allegations of misconduct over cases involving Imperial Bank.

Journalists saw Mwilu enter her car in the company of bodyguards but her vehicle was soon trailed by detectives in unmarked cars.

DCI George Kinoti and Director of Public Prosecutions Noordin Haji who have been pursuing the case were within the precincts of the Supreme Court during the JSC meeting.

Kinoti's vehicle and others carrying detectives were seen driving behind the DCJ as they headed to the DCI headquarters in Kiambu Road.

Sources within the DCI say they have watertight evidence in the investigation that could see charges filed in court at any time.

