28 August 2018

Capital FM (Nairobi)

Kenya: Late Charges Secure Mwilu Freedom - Until Wednesday

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: Daily Nation
Supreme Court Judges from left: Smokin Wanjala, Deputy Chief Justice Philomena Mwilu, and Chief Justice David Maraga at Supreme Court (file photo).
By Jeremiah Wakaya

Nairobi — Deputy Chief Justice Philomena Mwilu has been released on a personal bond of Sh5 million bond as an anti-corruption court at the Milimani Law Courts adjourned Tuesday evening.

Anti-Corruption Magistrate Lawrence Mugambi asked the Deputy Chief Justice to execute the bond as a promissory note for her appearance in court Wednesday for further directions.

He took issue with charges being preferred against Mwilu and her co-accused Stanley Muluvi late in the day, which would have denied them access to bond since the relevant offices had been shut.

Mwilu who was arrested earlier in the day is to face five corruption-related charges including improperly obtaining the execution of a Sh12mn security belonging to the Imperial Bank between August and October 2013.

The personal bond was granted following an application by her lead lawyer, Senator James Orengo, who said Mwilu intended to challenge constitutionality of the case.

More on This

Deputy Chief Justice Mwilu Arrested in Graft Probe

Deputy Chief Justice Philomena Mwilu was arrested Tuesday afternoon outside the Supreme Court. Read more »

Read the original article on Capital FM.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.