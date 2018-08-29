Photo: Daily Nation

Supreme Court Judges from left: Smokin Wanjala, Deputy Chief Justice Philomena Mwilu, and Chief Justice David Maraga at Supreme Court (file photo).

Nairobi — Deputy Chief Justice Philomena Mwilu has been released on a personal bond of Sh5 million bond as an anti-corruption court at the Milimani Law Courts adjourned Tuesday evening.

Anti-Corruption Magistrate Lawrence Mugambi asked the Deputy Chief Justice to execute the bond as a promissory note for her appearance in court Wednesday for further directions.

He took issue with charges being preferred against Mwilu and her co-accused Stanley Muluvi late in the day, which would have denied them access to bond since the relevant offices had been shut.

Mwilu who was arrested earlier in the day is to face five corruption-related charges including improperly obtaining the execution of a Sh12mn security belonging to the Imperial Bank between August and October 2013.

The personal bond was granted following an application by her lead lawyer, Senator James Orengo, who said Mwilu intended to challenge constitutionality of the case.