28 August 2018

Nairobi News (Nairobi)

Kenya: Scores Stranded in CBD as Weatherman Predicts More Rain Trouble

By Hilary Kimuyu

Nairobi residents were on Monday evening caught unawares when heavy rains suddenly pounded the city.

Matatus in city centre hiked their fares as hundreds queued for more than four hours as they waited for transport back home.

The Meteorological Department on Monday predicted afternoon and evening showers in Central Highlands including Nairobi this week.

The weatherman, in a statement, said Nairobi and its surrounding areas are likely to experience cool and cloudy early mornings with the possibility of rains giving way to sunny intervals.

"However, there is a possibility of morning showers over few places between Friday and Monday," the weatherman said.

Here is the weatherman's prediction:

Nairobi: Thunderstorms. Low 13ºC. High 22ºC. Winds SE at 10 to 15 km/h. Chance of rain 100%.

