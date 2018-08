Nine people, among them children, have died and several others injured in an accident at Kimende on the Nairobi-Nakuru highway.

The accident involving a 14- seater matatu and a lorry, occured a few minutes before 11pm on Tuesday.

The matatu, according to witnesses, was heading to Nakuru when it collided head on with a Nairobi-bound lorry.

Mr John Kamande, a witness, said six people died on the spot while three others died on the way to Kijabe Mission Hospital.