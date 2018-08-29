29 August 2018

CAJ News Agency (Johannesburg)

Somalia: Forced Evictions Render Thousands Homeless in Somalia

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: Sam Olukoya/IRIN
By Saad Muse

Mogadishu — More than 200 000 Somalis have been forcibly evicted from their homes since the beginning of the year.

This is almost double the 120 000 people evicted during the same period last year.

Among those evicted are tens of thousands of people who fled drought, flooding and violence in recent months.

Evelyn Aero, Norwegian Refugee Council (NRC) Adviser for Information, Counseling and Legal Assistance, said many of these families were forced to leave with little or no notice.

"Some have been evicted multiple times, without due process. This is unjust, and violates their rights," she said.

Aero urged Somali authorities and landowners to protect citizens' rights to adequate shelter and housing.

"Displaced families should not be forced from their shelters with nowhere to go. They should follow due process, and be given sufficient advance notice to relocate with dignity."

International donors have also been encouraged to increase shelter and housing funding, so more displaced families would have secure homes.

The East African country is experiencing massive migration to urban areas as a result of last year's drought and conflict.

The shelter situation has since been critical, with limited public land available to establish new settlements.

Somalia

Parts of Mogadishu Streets Locked Down

Somalia's capital Mogadishu was under security lockdown Monday, with roads closed a day after the Police seized a car… Read more »

Read the original article on CAJ News.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 CAJ News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.