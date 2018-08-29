Kenya: Deputy CJ Mwilu's Arrest - Noordin Haji's Statement in Full

document

The Director of Public Prosecutions Noordin Haji on Tuesday confirmed the arrest of Deputy Chief Justice Philomena Mwilu on criminal charges.

Here is his statement in full:

"Over the last few months there has been concerted efforts to fight corruption and economic crimes in the country that seriously deny the provision of basic necessities to the citizenry and affect development

Fight has seen several high ranking officials and entities charged with various offences including asset forfeiture& confiscation. In this regard DCI forwarded to me an investigation file relating to the Deputy CJ which I have perused and given directions

This afternoon, I informed Chief Justice David Maraga of my decision to grant consent for the arrest and prosecution of the Deputy Chief Justice, Lady Justice, Philomena Mbete Mwilu, on criminal charges

This decision has not been taken lightly, but it is the right decision under the law. Most of us in the office of the Public Prosecutor are indeed officers of the court and the dignity and independence of the Judiciary is dear to us

I believe that judges in a democracy such as ours must be totally free to exercise their judgment in a societal environment that supports and protects them. Indeed, the precepts and principles of the constitution must be our guide at all times

But the justice system only works if lawyers, prosecutors, magistrates and judges are fair and just. There can be no justice if lawyers, prosecutors, magistrates

I believe that the majority of court officials are honest, hardworking Kenyans who have offered their time and talents in the service of their country

The evidence in our possession, reveals that:-

1. Lady Justice Mwilu abused her office for personal gain.

2. Accepted a gift in the form of money in circumstances which undermined public confidence in the integrity of her office.

3. Conducted herself in disregard of the law.

In view of the above, I have concluded that the evidence is sufficient with a reasonable prospect of conviction and it is in the public interest that criminal proceedings should be preferred

Investigating and punishing wrongdoing is difficult and painful, but it has to be done. Adherence to the rule of law binds and strengthens us as a Nation.

Our country is being torn apart by people who have been placed in positions of trust and who in turn abuse this trust

Law enforcement decisions must be untainted by partisanship and under my stewardship the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions will adhere fully to the constitution and not the fleeting interests of anyone

The checks and balances in our constitution are meant to establish a healthy tension among the branches of government as each ensures none oversteps its boundaries while keeping within the dictates of our constitution.

In keeping with our constitutional mandate the ODPP must and will wage an aggressive effort against all forms of corruption.

We have a duty to protect the health of our Kenyan people by ensuring that products offered for sale are properly and accurately tested to confirm that they are of good quality and safe to use.

We will reinvigorate the efforts to protect the public in areas such as food and consumer product safety.

Our manufacturing companies must be protected from smugglers of fakes and merchants of cheap counterfeits

All of us must pay taxes so that the government can have the revenue to provide Kenyans with services and to support devolution.

Once those taxes are paid, they have to be used only for the intended purposes and not misappropriated by a few people.

Taxpayers indeed the Kenyan people have a right to demand accountability.

Over the years, a system of chaos has taken root in our country. Millions of young people are unemployed partly because factories are collapsing or stagnant, stifled by a hostile business environment created by corruption.

And when the government puts some money in the National Youth Service to help these young people and give them hope in life, it must not be misappropriated.

Families as well as businesses are suffering because of the high cost of energy. The country has spent billions of shilling taking power to the people.