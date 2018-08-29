28 August 2018

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Services Paralysed at GPO Huduma Centre Over Unpaid Bills

By Faith Nyamai

Services at Huduma Centre General Post Office (GPO) in Nairobi have been paralysed due to unpaid bills.

Thousands of Kenyans who visited the Centre on Tuesday were turned away.

Employees manning the customer care service session assured visitors that the issue will be resolved by the end of the week.

When this writer visited the centre on Tuesday, most of the serving stations had no one to serve the public. Kenyans would troop in and leave immediately.

One of the centre's employees said electricity was disconnected on Monday.

"This is not an issue of this centre, it is a long-standing dispute that has affected the whole building," said an employee.

The centre workers have been holding meeting to in a bid to resolve the problem.

Services that have been affected include registration and issuance of national identification cards and birth certificates, and Kenya Revenue Authority, National Security Service, National Health Insurance and utility bills services.

Last year, the Centre went without electricity for days after its occupants refused to clear their electricity bills.

The source said Posta has been urging the Huduma Centre and the other occupants who are mainly government offices to pay for their bills.

