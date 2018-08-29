Kenya: Over 70 Junior CID Officers in Narok Transferred

More than 70 junior officers attached to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations in Narok County have been moved in mass transfers linked to the Mau Forest evictions.

The Nation established Tuesday that the CID officers were transferred to stations in North Eastern, Moyale, Central, Coast and Eastern regions.

Narok County Commissioner, who is also the area security committee chairman, George Natembeya however refuted that the transfers were linked to the Mau Forest eviction.

Mr Natembeya said the transfers were made because most of the officers had overstayed in the region with some having served for over 10 years necessitating the changes.

Mr Natembeya also said that some of the officers were linked to criminal activities by residents in the area.

"The officers, who are expected to enforce the law, protect and secure the public, are now being accused of using their weapons to rob and harm citizens. They have also been accused of receiving bribes," said Mr Natembeya.

He said the transfers were timely so as to enhance service delivery.

But some of the officers affected by the transfers told Nation that they are victims of circumstances after they failed to arrest some of the Mau Forest land owners who have extended group ranches into the water tower.

"We were never told why we are being moved, but there was an order to arrest the Mau Forest land owners and group ranch officials which never materialised due to poor communication.

"I am certain, they transferred us because we failed to make the arrests of prominent people and group ranch officials linked to the saga," said one of the officers who sought anonymity for fear of being

Mr Natembeya maintained that the transfer was not due to the Mau Forest evictions.

"The transfers have nothing to do with the Mau Forest evictions. It is about improving service delivery as majority had overstayed in their work stations," said the administrator.

Narok CID boss Mr Ezekiel Kariuki said the transfers were aimed at enhancing service delivery in the region.

He added that a few rogue officers are tarnishing the name of his team.

"It is true there are some few bad apples and we are dealing with them without mercy, we have transferred several officers," he said.

He disclosed that they have managed to drastically reduce crime in the region, arrested robbery suspects, seized guns a mission he said can only succeed with a dedicated force.