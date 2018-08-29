Kenya: Irate Residents Storm Malindi Hospital Protesting Death of Cyclist 'Neglected By Doctors'

Angry residents stormed the Malindi Sub-County General Hospital on Monday protesting over poor services at the facility.

They were enraged by an incident in which an accident victim died without receiving medical attention.

Mr Anthony Musha, a boda boda rider from Mtangani, was rushed to the facility after a speeding county vehicle pursuing a matatu allegedly hit him on the Malindi-Mombasa highway.

DELAYED SERVICE

Relatives and boda boda operators told journalists that Mr Musha succumbed to his injuries at the accident and emergency department after failing to get medical attention for more than two hours.

Mr Musha was ferrying two passengers, who suffered broken limbs and are admitted at the facility.

Witnesses said Mr Musha suffered multiple fractures on his right leg and required urgent attention but upon arrival at the hospital, they only found a clinical officer and a nurse.

Mr Rama Charo, a witness, said it took more than two hours for doctors to attend to the patient, who had lost a lot of blood.

Speaking at the hospital, he said: "There is a lot of negligence at this facility. This is not the first time we are witnessing such a case. Most of the time, it takes a long time for patients to be attended to, even during emergency."

Mr Vincent Karisa, a relative of the deceased, said it was unfortunate that a life had been lost because of negligence by doctors.

Some of the protesters could be heard saying many doctors spend most of their time at their private clinics.

But Kilifi County Health executive Dr Omar Anisa denied the allegations, saying medical personnel promptly responded to the patient before his condition worsened when he was being taken for X ray.

Speaking on phone, Dr Anisa said a medical superintendent and several nurses attended to the patient, adding that he could have succumbed to internal injuries.

"The patient had a fracture on the leg. The doctor attended to him and were waiting for him to stabilise to take him for X-ray and later to the theatre to check the extent of internal injuries when he died," she said.

County secretary Arnold Mkare said police have arrested the driver alleged to have caused the crash.

"I have been informed that the vehicle was not supposed to be in Malindi but in Kilifi at that time. I will officially issue a statement regarding the accident later before condoling with the family."