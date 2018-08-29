29 August 2018

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Kidnapped Businessman Shiraz Gathoo Back Home With His Family

South African businessman Shiraz Gathoo's family has confirmed that he was safely returned home in the early hours of Wednesday morning, after being held for ransom for the last six months.

Gathoo was kidnapped on March 10 on the N12, in what is believed to have been a bogus roadblock.

"The family is greatly relieved that he is back, but there is a long road ahead, and we would like to appeal to the media and the public to respect the family's privacy at this time," the family wrote in a statement shared on anti-crime activist Yusuf Abramjee's Twitter feed.

South Africa has seen a rising trend of businessmen being kidnapped in exchange for ransom.

It is unclear if money was paid in exchange for Gathoo's return.

Lenasia SAPS told News24 that they would respond to media queries after 13:00 on Wednesday.

Source: News24

South Africa

