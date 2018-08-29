South Africa: Amanda Black, Lorna Maseko and More Added to DStv Delicious Festival Line-Up

An array of stars like Amanda Black and Lorna Maseko have been added to the sixth DStv Delicious International Food and Music Festival which will take place on Heritage weekend on 22 and 23 September 2018.

Other celebs set to headline the two-day fest at the Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit in Midrand, which will also feature previously announced act Erykah Badu (performing on Sunday, 23 September) and multi-instrumentalist Jordan Rakei, who recently wowed local fans when he played his first-ever South African gig at The Cape Town Jazz Festival in 2018.

Rising youthful voice, Amanda Black will join a league of leading women on the Womandla set, on Saturday, 22 September. She will be part of a festive celebration of the power of women in music and heritage alongside the ever-elegant singer-songwriter, Lira whilst the cultural force of song, Simphiwe Dana will lend her magic to the main stage as well.

Liz Ogumbo, the Kenyan born singer-songwriter who is making her name as a fashion model and producer is billed to perform on Sunday, 23 September with hits like Maro Pamore and Whatchyu Know About Her? Inspired by a wide-range of music including jazz, soul, and even hip-hop, Ogumbo plans to leave behind a beautiful impression on anyone who will be listening to her music. The globe-trotting renaissance DJ, Miss Ducasse, whose love for house helped establish Durban's deep house music scene before taking to the world, will be bringing her old school house music tunes to the stage. She will be opening both event days at the Vodacom Dance Arena hosted by Oskido and Kaya FM, ensuring that the entire event embodies endless euphoria.

Opening the main stage is the fast climbing afro-soul star, Zethe who'll bring the magic on Sunday 23 September, sharing the stage with Erykah Badu who'll close the Main Stage and festival. The KZN born talent has a background in Afro-Soul and Jazz, and having studied Jazz at the University of KZN.

Sun-El Musician, the award-winning producer behind the infectious hit, Akanamali, is one of the newly confirmed list of performers too at the festival. Both he and the Congolese-born multi award winning and platinum selling 2015 breakout singer-songwriter and producer, Tresor will give us a performance of a lifetime as they do a collaborative set on the festival's Main Stage.

