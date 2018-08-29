29 August 2018

South Africa: Facebook Murder - Durban University Student Zolile Khumalo's Alleged Killer Back in Court

The man who seemingly confessed on Facebook to killing his 21-year-old girlfriend is expected to appear in the Durban Magistrate's Court on Wednesday.

Thabani Mzolo, 23, is accused of shooting dead his ex-girlfriend Mangosuthu University of Technology (MUT) student Zolile Khumalo.At a previous court appearance, Magistrate Mohamed Motala said some documents, including the post-mortem report and the photo book of the crime scene, still needed to be submitted in court.

In the Facebook post, Mzolo wrote in isiZulu: "Konke kwaphenduka umlando ukube benginamandla bengzomvusa silungise amaphutha ngomlomo ...kodwa mnj kuphi laa ngba usehambe wangshiya ngingasashongo ukt ngyamxolela [sic]."

Loosely translated, he said: "It is surreal. If I had the power I would bring her back so that we can right our wrongs by talking. But that's no longer possible because she has left me without me having told her that I forgive her."

When one of Mzolo's Facebook friends asked him what had happened, he wrote, "Ndoda ngombulele uMy zozo (sic)." (Man, I killed my Zozo).

Mzolo, who is a former student at MUT, allegedly shot Khumalo on May 2 at MUT's Lonsdale residence, which is a privately leased residence in the Durban CBD.

The court previously heard that the accused has a previous assault conviction.

News24

South Africa

