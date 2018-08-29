29 August 2018

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Cavendish Sidelined Indefinitely With Virus

Tagged:

Related Topics

Team Dimension Data's Mark Cavendish will miss the upcoming immediate race schedule due to the presence of Epstein-Barr virus.

The medical results have indicated that Cavendish will also have been unknowingly training and racing with EBV over recent months, and as a result of these findings he has been advised to rest in order to fully recover ahead of a return to training.

"This season I've not felt physically myself and despite showing good numbers on the bike I have felt that there's been something not right," Cavendish said.

"Given this and on the back of these medical results, I'm glad to now finally have some clarity as to why I haven't been able to perform at my optimum level during this time.

"Having received expert medical advice as a result of the findings I've been advised to take a period of total rest in order to fully recover.

"I'm now looking forward to taking the time necessary in order to get back to 100% fitness before then returning to racing again at peak physical condition.

"I'd like to thank everyone for the incredible support I've received and I look forward to seeing you all out on the road again soon."

Source: Sport24

South Africa

Land Reform, Idea Whose Time Has Come

Reading Margaret Mitchel's writings where she says, "The land is the only thing in the world worth working for,… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.