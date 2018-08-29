Namibia: Social Protection 'Fragmented, Exclusive' - Kameeta

REGARDLESS of the significant coverage of poor, vulnerable and marginalised Namibians through various social protection policies and programmes by the government, Namibia's social protection system remains fragmented and exclusive, minister of poverty eradication and social welfare Zephania Kameeta says.

He delivered the keynote address at a seminar on social protection held at Swakopmund last week, jointly hosted by the ministry and the United Nations Children's Fund under the theme 'Towards a comprehensive social protection system for Namibia'.

Social protection refers to a set of policies and programmes designed to eradicate poverty, vulnerability and inequality.

Kameeta said statistics from the previous financial year indicate the coverage for pension and disability grants stood at 96% and 70%, respectively, while child grants and the school-feeding programme have been recorded to cover about 34% of all children in Namibia.

The Food Bank programme reached more than 15 000 households during the 2017/18 financial year, and the ministry is now rolling it out to other regions.

"Having said that, there are some poor, vulnerable and marginalised Namibians who are not covered by the current social protection systems. A typical example is when a vulnerable child reaches the age of 16, he or she falls out of the social protection system, unless such a child is disabled," said Kameeta.

He said there is also more that can be done beyond the ambits of social protection.

For instance, young people need support to acquire skills which would enable them to find decent work, or be provided with the necessary start-up capital to start their businesses.

Women and men who wish to do business need a more enabling regulatory environment and equitable access to credit, services and procurement opportunities. Social grants should reach more children, while modalities to implement the National Pension Fund to supplement the old-age pension should be considered seriously, he noted.

It is for this reason that his ministry, through the blueprint on wealth redistribution and poverty eradication, will explore mechanisms of rolling out a grant scheme for the unemployed, poor and vulnerable who are excluded from the current social welfare grants.

"Such basic income will empower our people, and help them to develop themselves. It will also provide those in extreme poverty with choices, allow them to diversify their life-supporting systems, and to cope better with unforeseen circumstances," Kameeta said.

Social protection has been at the core of the government's development agenda since independence.

"When we adopted the Namibian Constitution, we committed ourselves to set our people on a path that would lead them from a society based on inequality to one that promotes social justice and restores human dignity, particularly for the poor and marginalised.

The protection that we accord to those who are poor and vulnerable in our society defines the greatness of our nation", he added.

Kameeta said the government views social protection as an essential component in the wheel to overcome inequality to achieve prosperity for all.

He noted that Namibia is one of the few African countries with a comprehensive government-funded social protection system, which includes grants for the aged, those living with disabilities, for child welfare and war veterans, as well as programmes for school-feeding, disaster risk management, food banks and students financial assistance.

"All these efforts are meant to help Namibians cope with the risks they face with regard to climatic uncertainties, childhood deprivation, youth unemployment, low incomes, inadequate empowerment of women and the needs of senior citizens," he said, "Social protection in Namibia, therefore, has some best practices that the rest of Africa and the world can learn from."

The objective of the seminar was to seek ways to strengthen social protection in Namibia, especially in the context of overarching goals of inclusive growth, the eradication of poverty and reducing income inequality.