Namibia: Calls to Promote the Rights of People Living With Disabilities

THE Southern Africa Federation of the Disabled last Thursday held a workshop in Windhoek aimed at promoting the rights and welfare of persons with disabilities.

Speaking at the one-day workshop, Safod director general Mussa Chiwaula said it would discuss monitoring mechanisms for the United Nations (UN) Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities.

The convention sets out the requirements for state parties, independent national monitoring institutions and civil society organisations to establish specific mechanisms at national level to strengthen the implementation and monitoring of the rights of persons with disabilities.

Chiwaula said advocating disability mainstreaming would be incomplete without monitoring the implementation of the convention and building advocacy around the monitoring process to ensure that governments and related stakeholders fulfil what is expected of them regarding disability mainstreaming and inclusive development.

"There is a need to possess the core skills and expertise that are required to monitor policies and development programmes within the framework of the convention itself," he stated.

He noted that without these skills, there would be no platform to know how governments are performing, or for inadequacies to be reported to the UN system for corrective action.

"The aim of the workshop is not to fault-find government, but to be able to engage the government collectively to resolve any inadequacies that may arise," he stressed.

At the same occasion, deputy minister of disability affairs under the Office of the Vice President, Alexia Manombe-Ncube emphasised that the workshop should identify shortfalls and develop workable strategies which will ensure that the voices of people with disabilities are heard.

"If we are truly to develop mechanisms that will address and redress the issues of the rights of people with disabilities in Namibia and southern Africa at large, this workshop should be the birth of it," she said.

